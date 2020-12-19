Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: Saturday game day info, live updates

Drew Lock and the Broncos welcome Josh Allen and the Bills to Denver for a Saturday afternoon clash in the Mile High City.

DENVER — It's a Saturday game day in Broncos Country!

Following last weekend's explosive offensive performance in Carolina, Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos look to keep their positive momentum going in this week's rare Saturday NFL game.

The Broncos (5-8) are looking to topple one of the AFC's best teams the Buffalo Bills (10-3), led by red-hot quarterback Josh Allen.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV: NFL Network

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Moneyline : BUF: (-230) | DEN: (+190)

Spread: -5.5 (-108) | DEN: +5.5 (-112)

