x
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: Saturday game day info, live updates

Drew Lock and the Broncos welcome Josh Allen and the Bills to Denver for a Saturday afternoon clash in the Mile High City.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Schwane

DENVER — It's a Saturday game day in Broncos Country!

Following last weekend's explosive offensive performance in Carolina, Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos look to keep their positive momentum going in this week's rare Saturday NFL game.

The Broncos (5-8) are looking to topple one of the AFC's best teams the Buffalo Bills (10-3), led by red-hot quarterback Josh Allen.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

> Join the live conversation below throughout the game as we root on our Broncos

Game info, how to watch:

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. MT
  • Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-230) | DEN: (+190) 
  • Spread: -5.5 (-108) | DEN: +5.5 (-112) 

