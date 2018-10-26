ENGLEWOOD – There is officially a Bowlen family rift.

Bill Bowlen, younger brother of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen who has surrendered control of the team to his trust, filed a lawsuit in a Colorado District Court on Thursday against trustees Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and attorney Mary Kelly, asking they be removed from their responsibilities because of “their failure to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family and the Broncos.”

Here’s where the turmoil within the family dynamic comes in: Five months ago, Bill Bowlen, who is 69 and lives in Edmonton, Alberta, came out in favor of his niece Beth Bowlen Wallace taking control of the Broncos after Beth Bowlen Wallace sent out a press release announcing she is ready to take charge of the Broncos.

Beth Bowlen Wallace is one of two daughters from Pat Bowlen’s first marriage to Sally Parker. The trustees, however, have been noticeably grooming Brittany Bowlen for the controlling owner position. Brittany Bowlen is one of five children from Pat Bowlen’s second marriage to Annabel.

When Beth Bowlen Wallace announced her intent to run the Broncos, the trustees fired back a response that said she “is not capable or qualified at this time” to lead the team.

It could be a coincidence, but Bill Bowlen’s lawsuit against the trustees was filed five days after Brittany Bowlen declared at a Global Down Syndrome Foundation charity event Saturday that she does “have ambition to one day become the controlling owner of the Broncos.’’

“Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting the complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace,’’ Dan Reilly, legal counsel for the Pat Bowlen Trust responded in a statement. “The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.’’

Since the charity event Saturday that Brittany Bowlen co-chaired, the Broncos received negative publicity from a private players Halloween Party in which backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on a first-degree criminal trespass charge. The team released Kelly the next day.

“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades,’’ Bill Bowlen said. “Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened.’’

The Broncos did win five AFC West titles in a five-year period from 2011-15 and appeared in two Super Bowls in that period. After Pat Bowlen officially stepped down from day-to-day duties prior to 2014, the Broncos won the Super Bowl with his Trust running the team’s operations in 2015.

However, the team has slid since the 2015 season, posting records of 9-7 in 2016, 5-11 last year and is currently 3-4 with a game Sunday at Kansas City.

“I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in,’’ Bill Bowlen said. “They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.’’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during his Super Bowl LII press conference on January 31 that the Broncos and the trustees "are in compliance with our rules. They have been very thoughtful.''

The Broncos and Annabel Bowlen, Pat's wife, announced in July 2014 that Pat Bowlen, who is now 74, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The Broncos were placed in control of the Pat Bowlen Trust, which has Ellis, Slivka and Kelly as trustees.

9NEWS has received a copy of the 67-point complaint Bill Bowlen filed against Ellis, Slivka and Kelly. Below are some of the main points from the complaint.

  • After buying the Broncos from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in March 1984, Patrick Bowlen and his siblings Bill, John and Mary each wound up with approximately 25 percent ownership of the team by 1986. Pat Bowlen eventually bought out all of Bill and Mary's ownership interest. Bill sold his stake in 2002 and has not been involved in the team since.
  • The complaint says that as of now Pat Bowlen owns 76 percent of the team and his brother John has the other 24 percent. The document does not mention the fact that Pat Bowlen -- or the Pat Bowlen Trust -- controls 100 percent of the voting interest.
  • Pat Bowlen created his first irrevocable trust in 1996, according to the complaint. It was amended several times, most notably in 2002.
  • The complaint says Pat Bowlen stated that upon his death, distribution rights would be provided to each of his children when they turn 40 years old. Pat Bowlen believed 40 was the age his children would become financially responsible, according to the complaint. It adds this was also the age Pat Bowlen bought the Broncos.
  • The complaint reaffirms Pat Bowlen wanted one of his seven children to one day become the Broncos' controlling owner when he was no longer able to serve.
  • Rather harshly, the complaint said Pat Bowlen repeatedly expressed to Bill Bowlen that his wife Annabel should not have a role in management or operations of the team.
  • The complaint states Pat Bowlen had no desire to sell the team and that doing so should be done "absolutely as a last resort." Bowlen's wish was to become like the Rooney family with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • The complaint accuses Slivka, Ellis and Kelly of assuming a "dizzying number of different (and conflicting) roles" and implies they are paid for each role.
  • A big part of the complaint deals with when Pat Bowlen was incapacitated with Alzheimer's. Bill Bowlen alleges Pat Bowlen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's by doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona in 2006 and he publicly admitted in a Woody Paige column published in May 2009 he had "short-term loss.''
  • Two months before Bowlen's public admission, the 2002 Pat Bowlen Trust was amended and that Ellis, Slivka and Kelly "were somehow appointed trustees between 2009 and 2014."
  • The complaint accuses the trustees of being prejudicial against Amie and Beth, Pat's two oldest daughters from his first marriage.
  • On February 12, 2015, the trustees provided a three-page memorandum to the Bowlen Children listing the criteria and qualifications by which the trustees indicated they would determine which of the Bowlen
  • children would be selected as the next controlling owner.
  • In the spring of 2015, Beth Bowlen Wallace was fired from her position with the Broncos. The complaint says she was wrongly terminated.
  • Point No. 60 may be the reason for the lawsuit. It states Bill Bowlen "and other senior members of the Bowlen family believe that Beth is qualified and capable of assuming operational control of the team.
  • The suit asks the court to remove the trustees from power of the Pat Bowlen Trust. And pay for Bill Bowlen's attorney fees and court costs.
PHOTOS | Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen
01 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the 1989 Divisional Playoff Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium on Jan. 7, 1990.
02 / 46
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, speaks at a ceremony inducting Pat Bowlen into the Broncos Ring of Fame during at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 1, 2015.
03 / 46
Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field on Sept. 30, 2012.
04 / 46
John Elway and Pat Bowlen celebrate victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 19, 2014.
05 / 46
Statue of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
06 / 46
Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo during Peyton Manning's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Mar. 20, 2012.
07 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium on Jan. 31, 1999.
08 / 46
Gary Zimmerman, Pat Bowlen and John Elway at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Zimmerman in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2008.
09 / 46
John Elway and Pat Bowlen pose for a photo with new head coach John Fox press Fox's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Jan. 14, 2011.
10 / 46
President George H.W. Bush shakes hands with Pat Bowlen before the start of the Houston Texans during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas.
11 / 46
Owners Pat Bowlen, Stan Kroenke and John Elway of the Colorado Crush pose with the trophy after a 51-48 win over the Georgia Force in Arena Bowl XIX on June 12, 2005 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
12 / 46
Dean Spanos, President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen prior to their game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 18, 2012 in Denver.
13 / 46
'Pat Bowlen 1984-present' is inducted into the Ring of Fame during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver.
14 / 46
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Pat Bowlen owner, hoists the Lombardi Trophy along with her mother Joan Spencer and son John Bowlen as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally in Denver on February 9, 2016.
15 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1997.
16 / 46
Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to owner Pat Bowlen during a game at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 13, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23.
17 / 46
Terrell Davis stands with Pat Bowlen and John Elway after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 1999.
18 / 46
Pat Bowlen and executive vice president of football operations John Elway before the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the field prior to Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks owner owner Paul Allen in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates the 26-16 victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 46
Pat Bowlen and John Elway celebrate after the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli (135) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen reacts during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen attends the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 38-24. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Broncos 49-23. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
34 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
35 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sideline prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
36 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and hall of fame member Floyd Little (right) during the ceremony to honor him at halftime during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
37 / 46
Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway (left) and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen wait to be introduced for a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 46
Denver Broncos president and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen speaks to the media during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sidelines before the game against the St Louis Rams at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen during halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches on the sidelines in the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches from the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-3. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
43 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen walks the practice field during mini camp at the Broncos Training Facility. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
44 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and head coach Mike Shanahan during training camp at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports
45 / 46
Gary Zimmerman (left), and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) unveil his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
46 / 46
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates head coach Dan Reeves after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium 24-23. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports
© 2018 KUSA-TV