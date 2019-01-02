ATLANTA — Amid the celebration of Pat Bowlen’s Hall of Fame-caliber career as Broncos owner here this week, there has also been sadness.

Alzheimer’s disease has robbed Mr. B of the opportunity to appreciate the honor he is expected to receive during a Pro Football Hall of Fame vote Saturday. He will have earned it without feeling its emotional reward. He will share it without understanding. It can leave Bowlen’s intimate loved ones and fans throughout the Broncos region feeling a tad melancholy.

Perhaps this will help: Going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is not an achievement for today. It’s about forever.

There are Rookies of the Year, Most Valuable Players and even Super Bowl champions for the here and now. Every year there’s a new winner. Even New England and Tom Brady haven’t been able to win ‘em all.

Pat Bowlen 1997
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1997.
Brian Bahr /Allsport

The Hall of Fame is an award for immortality. The longest lasting of all achievements. Every year till the end of time, that bronze bust is there for tourists to absorb.

“It will span generations,’’ Beth Bowlen Wallace, one of Pat’s older daughters, said in a sit-down interview with 9NEWS on Friday. “My children, my children’s children will be able to go see their grandfather, great grandfather -- great, great grandfather -- immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he were to get elected. It’s an incredible achievement. That’s why I use the word, ‘surreal.’’  

Beth and her younger sister Brittany Bowlen represented their father at the annual Merlin Olsen Hall of Fame Luncheon here Friday at the downtown Marriott Marquis hotel.

Each daughter has stated they would like to one day replace their father as the Bronco’s principal owner and it was perhaps worth noting they met the Denver media separately Friday -- although they were bonded by the identical message that this week is not about them or ownership issues but all about their father.

Brittany Bowlen with Floyd Little at Super Bowl LIII
Brittany Bowlen speaks with the media before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Mike Klis, KUSA

Brittany’s eyes welled with tears as she answered a question about how her father is doing.

“He’s super stoic. He has a fight for life that is unimaginable. It’s amazing,’’ Brittany said. “And he still gets to have those moments with us.’’

She talked about how nearly a year ago, as she was about to earn her MBA from the Duke University business school, she was called in by Pat’s caretakers.

“(They) said you have to hurry, he’s having a lucid moment,’’ Brittany said. “In the Alzheimer’s community, people know that sometimes neurons start snapping and you have that lucid moment. So, I rushed to the house and my dad said, ‘What are you doing with your life?’

“‘Well dad, I’m in business school. Working hard.’ And he said ‘OK. Well, start today, because I want you to be important.’

“And it was that Pat Bowlen moment, like, don’t give up on your dreams. To get to have those moments still makes it really special.’’

Beth and Brittany, Brittany and Beth were both asked, in so many words, during group media settings about the ownership dispute that has mushroomed into a lawsuit filed by their uncle Bill Bowlen against the three trustees in charge of the Pat Bowlen Trust.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the dispute “sad,” and “not something (Pat Bowlen) would have wanted,” during his state-of-the league media session Wednesday.

Brittany and Beth both figuratively swatted the topic away, saying this week is about honoring their father and hopefully celebrating his final coronation.

Beth Bowlen Wallace at Super Bowl LIII with blue bars
Beth Bowlen Wallace speaks at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Mike Klis, KUSA

However, Beth, in her one-on-one interview with 9NEWS, did expand by saying the perceived discord within the family is based on just that – a perception.

In the name of their father, can this coming together of the Bowlen children this week in this bustling southern city bring peace and harmony to the family?

“It’s interesting that the media has portrayed our family as divided,’’ Beth said. “I’ve never felt our family as divided. That’s something that’s been portrayed in the media quite honestly. Certainly going through this experience as a family is going to galvanize us. It would galvanize any family to go through such an incredible experience together.

“So whether he’s inducted or not, I know this will bring us all closer. But there has not been strife amongst this family.’’

PHOTOS | Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the 1989 Divisional Playoff Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium on Jan. 7, 1990.
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, speaks at a ceremony inducting Pat Bowlen into the Broncos Ring of Fame during at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 1, 2015.
Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field on Sept. 30, 2012.
John Elway and Pat Bowlen celebrate victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 19, 2014.
Statue of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Pat Bowlen, Peyton Manning and John Elway pose for a photo during Peyton Manning's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Mar. 20, 2012.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium on Jan. 31, 1999.
Gary Zimmerman, Pat Bowlen and John Elway at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Zimmerman in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 2, 2008.
John Elway and Pat Bowlen pose for a photo with new head coach John Fox press Fox's introductory press conference at Broncos headquarters on Jan. 14, 2011.
President George H.W. Bush shakes hands with Pat Bowlen before the start of the Houston Texans during the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Reliant Stadium on December 13, 2007 in Houston, Texas.
Owners Pat Bowlen, Stan Kroenke and John Elway of the Colorado Crush pose with the trophy after a 51-48 win over the Georgia Force in Arena Bowl XIX on June 12, 2005 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dean Spanos, President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen prior to their game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 18, 2012 in Denver.
'Pat Bowlen 1984-present' is inducted into the Ring of Fame during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver.
Annabel Bowlen, wife of Pat Bowlen owner, hoists the Lombardi Trophy along with her mother Joan Spencer and son John Bowlen as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally in Denver on February 9, 2016.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looks on during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 21, 1997.
Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks to owner Pat Bowlen during a game at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 13, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23.
Terrell Davis stands with Pat Bowlen and John Elway after winning the AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 1999.
Pat Bowlen and executive vice president of football operations John Elway before the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks to reporters prior to Super Bowl XXII against the Washington Redskins at Jack Murphy Stadium. Credit: Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the field prior to Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks owner owner Paul Allen in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen celebrates the 26-16 victory against the New England Patriots following the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Pat Bowlen and John Elway celebrate after the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen greets referee Pete Morelli (135) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen reacts during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen attends the game against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 38-24. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Broncos 49-23. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sideline prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and hall of fame member Floyd Little (right) during the ceremony to honor him at halftime during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos executive vice president of football operations John Elway (left) and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen wait to be introduced for a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos president and chief executive officer Pat Bowlen speaks to the media during a press conference at Broncos headquarters. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on the sidelines before the game against the St Louis Rams at Invesco Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen during halftime against the Indianapolis Colts at Invesco Field. The Colts defeated the Broncos 27-13. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches on the sidelines in the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Invesco Field. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen watches from the sidelines during the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 23-3. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen walks the practice field during mini camp at the Broncos Training Facility. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen (left) and head coach Mike Shanahan during training camp at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports
Gary Zimmerman (left), and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) unveil his bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates head coach Dan Reeves after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium 24-23. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports