Bradley Chubb trade: Fans, players, media react

The 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bradley Chubb has left Denver after 4 1/2 years.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos were once again sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Broncos General Manager George Paton dealt star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

Chubb and a 5th-round draft pick in 2025 were sent to the Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds.

"It was the city (Denver) that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,'' Chubb said to 9NEWS after the trade. "I'm much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life."

Later, Chubb was driving out of Broncos' headquarters when he was met by 9NEWS among TV reporters.

"It's the business side, I understand that,'' Chubb said. "It sucks at the moment just because of the guys I'm leaving back there. The relationships I've built over the last couple years. Walking into this facility every day, it's going to be different to go into a different one but I'm excited about the new journey God has for me and my family so I'm looking forward to it."

Reaction to the blockbuster trade has been mixed from fans and the national media. Many say the Dolphins are an improved team after the addition of Chubb, while the Broncos have lost a talented player while picking up future draft picks.

More than football this Family gone miss you dog @astronaut — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) November 1, 2022

Demaryius Thomas landed a pick that helped the Broncos trade up from Drew Lock.



Emmanuel Sanders netted McTelvin Agim and A.J. Bouye.



Von Miller brought Nik Bonitto, Luke Wattenberg and a third-round pick in 2023.



Yep, being a seller at the deadline is vital to a rebuild. 🙄 — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) November 2, 2022

Broncos Country is fine with George Paton rolling the dice on whatever is behind door No. 3. Fine. Enjoy. I’m sure the 28th overall pick (or whatever it turns out to be) will be a star. 🙄 — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) November 2, 2022

A first-round pick is great in its own right, but it also gives George Paton and the Broncos needed flexibility.



He could take the first and a third and move up to get a blue-chip player.



He could trade back and pick up an extra second- or third-rounder.



Gives Denver options. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 1, 2022

Losing Chubb...as a fan it sucks



Wish Chubb the best and hope he does amazing. 🧡#55 — KR (@misskristie78) November 1, 2022

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky after Dolphins trade for Bradley Chubb: “Miami can win the Super Bowl now. I did not feel that way this morning. Miami can absolutely win the Super Bowl right now.” @danorlovsky7 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 1, 2022

Denver really beat San Francisco this year and they get their first round pick in 2023. Big dubs. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) November 1, 2022

Bradley Chubb a favorite of mine. He will flourish in Miami with Obgah and Jaelan Phillips and make that team even more of a SB threat than they already are. As for Denver, this is a bet, to me, that Baron Browning is THAT dude. Which I think he is. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 1, 2022

As Broncos move on from Bradley Chubb and gain much-needed draft value, they still are left with a stable of pass rushers that includes Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning and Jonathan Cooper. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Paton got a 2023 first for a player with a long injury history who he was never going to re-sign. Wow. — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) November 1, 2022

The #Broncos truly have a stable of running backs right now — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) November 1, 2022

Bradley Chubb is the missing piece for the Miami Dolphins.



You have to be able to pressure Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes without blitzing.



The Dolphins offense is good enough to win a SB, but they now have an Uber elite pass rusher! #FinsUp — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 1, 2022

The Broncos now have a pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after previously trading their pick to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Chubb had a $12.716 million salary this year with his $7.064 million remaining transferred to the Dolphins. A contract extension with his new team is possible.

Chubb, 26, was the No. 5 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

At the trade deadline in 2021, the Broncos traded pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

