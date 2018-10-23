KUSA — On the heels of the news that Chad Kelly, the Denver Broncos backup quarterback, was arrested for trespassing, videos of some of his teammates wearing drug-themed costumes at a team Halloween party sparked conversation online Tuesday.

RELATED | Chad Kelly accused of trespassing into home, sitting next to woman, 'mumbling incoherently'

Linebacker Von Miller hosted a western-themed party at the Gothic Theater on Monday evening, according to the event invitation.

The flyer to Von’s party held last night at the Gothic. Definitely a Western theme. #9sports pic.twitter.com/xS1WByrgOy — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 23, 2018

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis said Miller hosts the party annually as a "team-building event" and regularly "invites players/spouses/support staff and players from other Denver teams."

Not everyone adhered to the western theme, though.

RELATED | Sanders, Marshall say their Halloween costumes were meant in good fun

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders dressed as Tyrone Biggums from the popular "Chappelle's Show." Biggums, a fictional character, is depicted as a crackhead that often dons a tan blazer, a navy hoodie and a red beanie.

Sanders also had a white substance spread across his face. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify his costume choice and say he " had alot of good laughs throughout the night."

Tyron biggums is who I chose to be for Halloween. A character off the Chappelle show. For those who don’t know, for halloween you can be spooky, a superhero, funny. Etc.. I chose to be funny and I don’t see problem with that. I had alot of good laughs throughout the night. 🤙🏾 — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) October 23, 2018

"I just wanted to be funny. Everybody loves the Dave Chappelle Show. I went as a character off the Dave Chappelle Show. That’s it. Period. It’s Halloween," Sanders said in a phone interview with 9NEWS.

His teammate, Brandon Marshall, transformed into Bobby Brown - the 80s pop star who publicly struggled with drug addiction. He also held a bag of a white powder.

“It was just a bag of flour,’’ Marshall said in a phone interview with 9NEWS. “I guess I was trying to make the costume come to life. I didn’t mean any harm by it. I see people tweeting me about people having addiction problems. I’m not making fun of people with addictions. I was just trying to make the costume come alive.’’

Instagram

Recently acquired cornerback Adam Jones was also at the party dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett.

Instagram

Kelly, 24, was arrested near this party for trespassing. Kelly attended the party prior to his arrest. In his arrest affidavit, Kelly was allegedly "mumbling incoherently" when he entered the home. He was later found in an SUV parked near the Gothic.

According to Marshall, Miller had a strict policy for drinking and didn't let anyone who was driving have any alcohol.

Just talked to Brandon Marshall: He said Von let everyone know if they were driving, they couldn’t drink. They got yellow wrist bands when they entered so they wouldn’t get served. Ubers and shuttles were available. Security was present. It was a secure environment. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 23, 2018

Cornerback Chris Harris fired back at the "fake news" on Twitter, clarifying the party was, in fact, western-themed, even though TMZ originally alleged the party was cocaine-themed.

Lmao y’all gotta stop with Fake news . Cowboy western theme party and We have done this since I’ve been here . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2018

Public reaction from the videos of the party and the costumes have been split - some people on social media think the costumes shouldn't be scrutinized because they are in fact - costumes.

Bad time to be in Bronco's PR and have to explain to the unaware, but I don't see anything wrong with Emanual Sander's costume (Tyrone Biggums). @DaveChappelle and his @comedycentral show (to include Tyrone) was popular was I was younger, so I get it. #CrackSprinkle #grapedrink — Mile_High_Warrior (@mile_warrior) October 23, 2018

Other people were not as forgiving.

I am freaking sick!!! This says all you need to no about our once proud franchise! — taitum wood (@goodwood37) October 23, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV