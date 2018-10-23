KUSA — On the heels of the news that Chad Kelly, the Denver Broncos backup quarterback, was arrested for trespassing, videos of some of his teammates wearing drug-themed costumes at a team Halloween party sparked conversation online Tuesday.
Linebacker Von Miller hosted a western-themed party at the Gothic Theater on Monday evening, according to the event invitation.
9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis said Miller hosts the party annually as a "team-building event" and regularly "invites players/spouses/support staff and players from other Denver teams."
Not everyone adhered to the western theme, though.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders dressed as Tyrone Biggums from the popular "Chappelle's Show." Biggums, a fictional character, is depicted as a crackhead that often dons a tan blazer, a navy hoodie and a red beanie.
Sanders also had a white substance spread across his face. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to clarify his costume choice and say he " had alot of good laughs throughout the night."
"I just wanted to be funny. Everybody loves the Dave Chappelle Show. I went as a character off the Dave Chappelle Show. That’s it. Period. It’s Halloween," Sanders said in a phone interview with 9NEWS.
His teammate, Brandon Marshall, transformed into Bobby Brown - the 80s pop star who publicly struggled with drug addiction. He also held a bag of a white powder.
“It was just a bag of flour,’’ Marshall said in a phone interview with 9NEWS. “I guess I was trying to make the costume come to life. I didn’t mean any harm by it. I see people tweeting me about people having addiction problems. I’m not making fun of people with addictions. I was just trying to make the costume come alive.’’
Recently acquired cornerback Adam Jones was also at the party dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett.
Kelly, 24, was arrested near this party for trespassing. Kelly attended the party prior to his arrest. In his arrest affidavit, Kelly was allegedly "mumbling incoherently" when he entered the home. He was later found in an SUV parked near the Gothic.
According to Marshall, Miller had a strict policy for drinking and didn't let anyone who was driving have any alcohol.
Cornerback Chris Harris fired back at the "fake news" on Twitter, clarifying the party was, in fact, western-themed, even though TMZ originally alleged the party was cocaine-themed.
Public reaction from the videos of the party and the costumes have been split - some people on social media think the costumes shouldn't be scrutinized because they are in fact - costumes.
Other people were not as forgiving.