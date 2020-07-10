Brandon McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

This season, Brandon McManus has made 6-of-7 field goals.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The National Football League (NFL) announced Wednesday that Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The honor is the first conference recognition of McManus’ career.

McManus connected on 3-of-3 field goal attempts (40, 54, 53) and 4-of-4 PATs for 13 points in Denver's 37-28 win against the Jets on Thursday, Oct. 1.

This season, McManus has made 6-of-7 field goals with his only miss coming from 58 yards out.

The Broncos said McManus passed Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner last week for the second-most made field goals (157) in franchise history.

McManus’ honor represents the 27th time a Broncos player has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, according to the Broncos.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.