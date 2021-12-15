Broncos kicker receives Player of the Week honors

DENVER — The NFL announced Wednesday that Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The honor recognizes McManus' eight-point performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. McManus connected on a 52-yard field goal and converted 5-of-5 PATs against the Lions in the Broncos' 38-10 victory.
This marks the third weekly recognition of McManus’ career and the fourth time he’s garnered American Football Conference (AFC) recognition.
This season, McManus has made 20-of-23 field goals (87.0%). He also has converted 27-of-28 PATs for a total of 87 points this season.
The longest-tenured player on Denver’s active roster, McManus has made the second-most field goals (199) in franchise history, trailing only Ring of Fame kicker Jason Elam (395).
Overall, McManus’ honor represents the 31st time a Broncos player has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since the award.
