Rypien shines in second half as No. 2 QB battle with Johnson heats up

Broncos were alreday down 35-6 before Rypien took his first snap, but he focused on his job and completed 22 of 26.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Funny how playing for a living matures a guy.

From youth on up through high school, a competition with another player for the same job not only pushes one to do well but secretly hope the other guy doesn’t do so well.

That’s not how it is at the professional level where Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien are competing to become the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson. They truthfully worry about doing their own jobs, being the best quarterback they can be, and let the coaches figure out who wins the competition. It’s how professionals are trained.

It was Rypien who had the much better preseason game here Saturday in a 42-15 loss to the apparently mighty Buffalo Bills.

It was Johnson who had the better preseason game last week in a 17-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I don’t worry about that," Johnson said. "I’ve been in the league long enough to not worry about what the guy behind me is doing. Regardless of a competition, I’m supporting him. I want him to go out there and play the best that he can.

"I’m just going out there and making sure that every play that I’m in I’m trying to win that down. There’s only one guy that can touch that ball at one time so as long as I remember that I’ll be straight."

Here is how Johnson and Rypien match up statistically through two preseason games with one more to go next Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High:

Johnson : 24 of 39, 242 yards, 2 touchdown passes, 0 interceptions, 96.3 rating.

: 24 of 39, 242 yards, 2 touchdown passes, 0 interceptions, 96.3 rating. Rypien: 30 of 44, 302 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 95.3 rating.

So close statistically, although Johnson has received almost all the No. 2 reps in practice and he has gone first in both preseason games. On the plus side Saturday for Johnson was he moved the Broncos’ second-string offense from his own 21 to the Bills’ 15 on the opening drive while playing against the first-string Buffalo defense (except Von Miller).

But on the game-opening play he didn’t get his feet set properly while rolling to his off, left-hand side and the ball sailed too high for intended receiver Kendall Hinton, who was wide open 20 yards downfield.

Johnson finished 8 of 16 but for only 70 yards in the first half, moving the ball twice but settling for Brandon McManus field goals each time.

"We're looking for that consistency," said Broncos’ head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett. "There were some good things that Josh did today. And there were some opportunities that he missed."

By the time Rypien took his first snap Saturday, his Broncos were already down 35-6. He treated his chance as if the score was 0-0 as he played quite well, completing 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

"We were excited to see Ryp go out there and sling it, just like he was excited for me when I threw a touchdown last week," Johnson said.

It was two touchdowns last week, Josh. Come on, this is a competition, even if you’re not worried about it.

"When you get in a preseason game, especially with these young guys, you need to put up tape and approach it the same way," Rypien said. "Every single rep you are trying to get better, you’re trying to do the best you possibly can. Whether we were down or we were up you have the same mentality.

"We challenged the guys at halftime to go win in man coverage and we did a really good job of that in the second half. I know that they were holding a little bit in the first half but you can’t make excuses -- you’ve got to just go win and they did a great job of that."

Indeed, in each of his two preseason games Rypien has had significant success throwing the go route to well-covered receivers, who nevertheless outduel their cornerbacks for the completion. Rypien connected with Jalen Virgil on two over-the-shoulder catches against the Cowboys and against the Bills he had completions of 28 yards to Darrius Shepherd, 26 yards to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. 27 yards to Trey Quinn and another 20 yarder to Virgil.

"When we get one on one, press coverage we expect our guys to go win that matchup every single time," Rypien said. "They’ve been doing a great job of it. We do it in practice."

Johnson is 36 and in his 14th season but is new to the Broncos. Rypien is 26 and in his fourth season but all four have been with the Broncos. The hope is whoever wins the No. 2 QB job, he won’t be needed. But if Wilson sprains an ankle and has to miss a couple series, who will Hackett believe will have a better chance of moving the team, Johnson or Rypien?

