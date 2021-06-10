Bridgewater expected to play Sunday against Steelers

Expectation is Broncos starting QB will be cleared from concussion by independent nuerologist Friday morning and he's scheduled to fully practice.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion on the Denver Broncos' final offensive play of the first half when he was hammered on his chin by the helmet of Ravens' pass rusher Odafe Oweh.

Bridgewater didn't return and backup quarterback Drew Lock finished off the second half. The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season, 23-7, at Empower Field at Mile High. Bridgewater directed the Broncos only touchdown.

Through the first three games, all Broncos wins, Bridgewater was the team's MVP as he completed more than 75 percent of his passes without throwing an interception. Even with a rough first half against the Ravens last week, Bridgewater is the NFL's No. 7-ranked passer with a 110.6 passer rating.

Bridgewater is hardly the first quarterback in recent times to return and play 7 days after a concussion.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion and missed the rest of the Chiefs’ second-round playoff game against the Cleveland Brown last season, only to be cleared in time to play the following week for the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo. Mahomes completed 29 of 38 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a robust 127.6 passer rating in a 38-24 win.

Matthew Stafford was evaluated for a concussion late in a game for the Lions on November 8 last season, but returned a week later to complete 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 127.8 rating and a 30-27 rare Detroit win against Washington.

In a 2019 week 4 game against the Patriots, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a huge helmet-to-helmet hit and didn’t play another snap because of a concussion. He cleared concussion protocol and played 7 days later, leading the Bills past Tennessee by completing 23 of 32 for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Per source, the expectation is Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared by independent docs this morning and fully practice today. He’ll meet with Bronco medical staff post practice, but barring setback, the expectation is he’ll be fully cleared for Sunday’s game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 8, 2021

