Bridgewater, Simmons honored with Broncos team awards

Justin Simmons will be awarded the inaugural Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

DENVER — Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be presented with the 15th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, the Denver Broncos announced Thursday.

In addition, Broncos' safety Justin Simmons will receive the inaugural Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award as recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Denver chapter.

The Good Guy Award was created in memory of cornerback Darrent Williams, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2007, after completing his second season with the Broncos.

The award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

Bridgewater is the 12th different Bronco to receive the award.

"The Darrent Williams Good Guy Award has always been one to honor accountability and professionalism, two things that Darrent, without fail, showed in his career," said ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "Teddy Bridgewater — the first Broncos player from the team’s offense to have been selected for the award — showed plenty of both in another season impacted by COVID-19 off the field for the team as well as struggles on it. He was consistently cited in the voting for his forthright approach and thoughtful responses."

All-Time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award Winners

2007 — John Lynch

2008 — Ebenezer Ekuban

2009 — Elvis Dumervil

2010 — Mario Haggan

2011 — Champ Bailey

2012 — Wesley Woodyard

2013 — Chris Harris Jr.

2014 — Terrance Knighton

2015 — Brandon Marshall

2016 — DeMarcus Ware

2017 — Justin Simmons

2018 — Chris Harris Jr.

2019 — Justin Simmons

2020 — Justin Simmons

2021 — Teddy Bridgewater

"The PFWA’s Denver chapter has also, as of this season, started what will be Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award in honor of Thomas’ career with the Broncos, his impact on the team and the community during his time in Denver," Legwold said.

"Those who played alongside Thomas said it would be a fitting honor to both remember D.T. as well as honor the best on-field performance in the coming seasons. Justin Simmons was a deserving and fitting choice as the first winner."

The Team MVP Award was created to honor the life and legacy of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2021.

The award will be given annually to the player who best exhibits Thomas’ impact on the team, both on and off the field.

