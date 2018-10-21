Denver — Pat Bowlen wanted one of his children to follow him as the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos one day. Brittany Bowlen made it clear on Saturday night that she would like to be the one, but not yet.

"Right now there is an owner," Bowlen emphasized. "That's really important for me, my father is the owner. Unfortunately he can not be there for the day-to-day operations of the team, but I really think he's put an incredible team in place. I do have ambitions and goals to one day be the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos."

Brittany Bowlen made those comments in downtown Denver on Saturday night at the Sheraton Hotel where athletes, actors, and the Colorado community came together for a Global Down Syndrome event which was co-anchored by Bowlen.

Brittany was focused on the foundation, but she also, for the first time, went on the record about her future with the Denver Broncos and why running the team one day would be important to her.

"I really love my family," said Bowlen. "I think that their legacy is very important. More importantly I love this city, I love these fans, I love our team, and I really want to be a part of it."

Bowlen also talked about her fathers health as Pat Bowlen continues to battle with Alzheimers.

"My father is doing really well," Bowlen said. "Alzheimers is a really difficult disease and he has handled it with so much grace that it's truly inspirational."

Just another reason that Brittany Bowlen would like to follow in the footsteps of her father.

