Brock Osweiler starts second career as ESPN college football analyst

Osweiler will team with Colorado's own Taylor McGregor and play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff for a 16-game college package.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler is making a career move that keeps him with the game he loves.

Osweiler, who retired as a player following the 2018 season, will be an ESPN color commentator for a package of college football games this year. Osweiler will be part of a team that includes Colorado’s own Taylor McGregor, who will serve as a sideline reporter, and play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff.

Osweiler had two auditions in May one with ESPN in Connecticut, the other with Fox in Los Angeles. Both went well. He bounced one offer off the other and picked ESPN, which will have him work 16 games starting Saturday, Sept. 3.

"Since the playing days have ended, probably one of the best days of the year is Saturdays during the fall," Osweiler said in an interview with 9NEWS. "I wake up, "College GameDay" is on right away. Cooking all day, kids are running around, friends are over. I love college football Saturdays. From sunrise to sunset, I’m on it. So this felt like a fit for my love and passion, college football. Felt like the right time."

ESPN is ready to break him in.

"Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators," Steve Ackels, ESPN vice president of production, said in a statement. "He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth."

McGregor, from Golden, is a daughter of former Colorado State tight end star and Colorado Rockies president Keli McGregor, who passed away in 2010. McGregor Square, the restaurant, condo development outside Coors Field, is named in his honor and his initials “KSM” adorn the retired number section at the ballpark.

Before Osweiler became the Broncos’ second-round pick in the 2012 draft to groom under newly signed free-agent Peyton Manning, he set single-season records at Arizona State that still stand, including passing yards (4,036) and completions (326).

Osweiler sat behind Manning for three years before finally getting his chance in the second half of the 2015 season, going 5-2 as a starter in a stretch that helped carry the Broncos to the No. 1 AFC playoff seed and eventually the Super Bowl 50 championship.

A free agent after that season, Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans. After guiding Houston to the AFC South Division title and a first-round playoff win, Osweiler wound up back with the Broncos in 2017.

He played well as a part-time starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns in a win against the Bears. But when the phone didn’t ring leading into the 2019 season, Osweiler decided to focus on his family. His wife and two daughters have settled in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This summer he hung out a couple times with John Elway – the former Broncos’ general manager who drafted him to the Broncos – during vacation in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for a couple card games and dinners. This fall, Osweiler will spend his weekends on the road in his new career.

"Played some golf this spring with (ESPN play-by-play sportscaster) Sean McDonough and kind of picked his brain on it," Osweiler said. "That definitely helped push me in the direction in giving broadcasting a shot. Both my kids for the first time will be in school this fall. It just felt like the right time to get back in the game and it felt like the right avenue.

"I explored coaching, I explored scouting in the NFL world. Broadcasting felt it would provide balance so that I could be part of the game but I could still be around my kids and family and enjoy life. I’m entering into some unchartered waters, but I’m excited for it."

