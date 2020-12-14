Bronco notes: Bolles, Fant cleared to head home while Dawson, Toliver finished with ACL tears

Broncos left tackle, tight end were kept overnight in Charlotte as precautions after they fell ill. Team has now lost 3 corners to ACLs in week's time.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles and tight end Noah Fant began travelling from Charlotte to Denver on Monday morning after they passed additional COVID tests.

Bolles and Fant did not travel back with the team Sunday evening after the Broncos defeated Carolina, 32-27 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Instead, they were kept overnight in a Charlotte hotel as a precaution after they were stricken with unrelated illnesses. Bolles has a food allergy and something he ate Saturday night did not sit well in his stomach on Sunday morning.

Because his stomach ailment was considered a COVID symptom, Broncos medical officials prevented Bolles from playing in the game. Bolles had started in all 60 games since he was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2017 before missing sitting out against the Panthers.

Fant started the game but came out after the first offensive possession because he was feeling ill. He went to the locker room and took a Point of Care (POC) virus test, which came back negative.

After Bolles and Fant passed their overnight PCR and Monday morning POC tests, they boarded a team-arranged charter flight back to Denver.

Two more cornerbacks suffer ACL tears

This is getting absurd. Not only did cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. suffer a torn ACL, as 9NEWS reported was the team’s fear Sunday evening, but another backup corner, Kevin Tolliver II, also tore an ACL, according to a league source.

That’s three ACL injuries among Broncos cornerbacks in a 7-day period as rookie slot corner Essang Bassey suffered the same fate the previous week at Kansas City.

The Broncos have now lost five cornerbacks in the past three weeks. Top corner Bryce Callahan is out at least one more week with a foot injury, No. 2 corner A.J. Bouye was slapped with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancement policy, and then Bassey, Dawson and Tolliver went down with ACLs.

Dawson’s injury occurred on a non-contact play in the first quarter Sunday. He was shooting in on a blitz when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took off on a run up the middle. Tolliver was hurt on a special teams play.

The Broncos otherwise played rookie Michael Ojemudia and journeyman De’Vante Bausby at the outside cornerback positions Sunday with newly reacquired Will Parks replacing the injured Dawson in the slot.

Unexpected news: CB Kevin Toliver II also suffered ACL tear per source. Happened on special teams play yesterday. Broncos have had three ACL tears to CBs in 7 day period (Bassey, Dawson, Toliver). #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 14, 2020

