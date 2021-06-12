Broncos send out playoff ticket notices to season-ticket holders

Simmons is again nominated for Walter Payton award. Patriots' run-heavy win Monday night resembles best of Tebow in 2011.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos, it seems, have at least improved to the point they are on orders to send out playoff ticket notice to all their season-ticket holders.

“It is NFL policy to notify Season Ticket Members of potential home playoff appearances when a team is first in its division or three games or fewer from the division lead with a .500 record or better. While the Denver Broncos are currently competing with several other AFC teams for a postseason appearance, determination of playoff eligibility may not be finalized until Week 18 of the NFL regular season. There is no action needed on your part as you have already opted-in to receive postseason tickets and parking.’’

The Broncos are 6-6, one game out of the AFC’s No. 5, 6 and 7 playoff seeds with five games remaining. They play the 1-10-1 Lions this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Simmons again Walter Payton nominee

For the third consecutive season, Broncos safety Justin Simmons is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It goes to the player who does the best work in the community. The only other Bronco to be nominated three times for the award was Wesley Woodyard.

Tebow

Where have you gone, Eric Decker?

The Patriots on Monday night in Buffalo became the first team to win a game with just 2 completions since?

November 13, 2011 when Broncos’ quarterback Tim Tebow completed 2 of 8 passes in a 17-10 win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. One of Tebow’s completions was a 56-yard touchdown to Decker.

It was the second of six consecutive wins for Tebow, who turned a 1-4 Broncos’ team with Kyle Orton as quarterback to one that reached 8-5 before a late-season slump. Decker and his wife, country singer Jessie James, have raised their three children in the Nashville area.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos are planning to sign receiver/returner Tyrie Cleveland back to their practice squad. Cleveland was waived Saturday to make roster room for running back Damarea Crockett, who was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as insurance to Melvin Gordon’s hip injury.

After the Javonte Williams Show on Sunday night, the Broncos are now 12th in the league in rushing with 118.0 yards per game. They are 18th in passing yards with 225.9 and 20th in total yards (343.9) and 23rd in points (19.8).

The Lions are 27th in total offense (310.9 yards) and 29th in scoring (16.9 points).

