ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As much as Vic Fangio misses the coach box view, he will continue to guide the Broncos, in all his casualness, from the sideline.

As a former long-time defensive coordinator, Fangio watched the game from on high and relayed his defensive calls to a coach or player below.

As head coach, there are decisions – like on every fourth down and occasional challenges -- that are best made from the sideline.

“It’s fine,’’ Fangio said of his adjustment to coaching from the sideline. “You just don’t see as much and I’m used to seeing everything. I want everything. I want all the meatballs and the pasta.”

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) during drills at the team's NFL football training camp Friday, July 19, 2019, in Englewood, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Butt sits out practice

Tight end Jake Butt successfully returned from two ACL surgeries. His third ACL has been considerably more challenging. After his encouraging, if brief showing in the Broncos’ preseason game Saturday at Los Angeles, Butt was held out of practice Monday because of knee soreness.

"He’s had some residual effects, which I think it’s to be expected to a degree,’’ Fangio said. “I was expecting some that."

There is cautious hope Butt will practice Tuesday.

Starters return

Tight ends Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Noah Fant (foot), right guard Ron Leary (knee) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) returned to practice Monday.

Not practicing was backup safety Dymonte Thomas (knee soreness).

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Noah Fant, left, confers with tight end Austin Fort as they take part in drills during an NFL football organized training activity session at the team's headquarters Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Englewood, Colo.

AP

Pass-rushing legend

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bruce Smith, the NFL’s all-time sack leader with 200, attended Broncos practice Monday. He was to be interviewed by Broncos’ pass rusher Von Miller – who is tied for 33rd all-time with 98.0 career sacks – on the NFL Network as part of the league’s 100 season celebration.

Smith had a brief tie to the Broncos. In March 1989, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen signed him to a five-year, $7.5 million offer sheet that at the time was described as “astronomical.” Alas, the Bills matched.

