Broncos' official 2021 sideline caps are here

The caps that players, coaches and staff will be wearing on the sideline this season made their debut Monday.

DENVER — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived.

The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2021 caps that players, coaches and staff will be wearing on the sidelines this football season.

The New Era Sideline hats were unveiled Monday and are ready to ship to your home via the fan gear website Fanatics.

The Broncos' caps come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors including navy blue, orange, royal blue, black and gray. Teams will have the option of wearing fitted, flex, adjustable hats and visors this season.

If you're looking to own the same hats as seen on the sidelines, prices range from $35.99 to $39.99 at Fanatics.com.

