Denver Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft hat unveiled

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived.
The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2022 draft caps that players will wear at the NFL Draft in April.
The New Era draft hats were unveiled Monday and are ready to ship to your home via the fan gear website Fanatics.
The hats come in fitted, adjustable and flex options in curved or flat-brimmed styles. If you're looking to own the same hats as seen on Broncos draftees, prices range from $35.99 to $43.99 at Fanatics.com.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.
