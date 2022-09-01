x
Denver Broncos

Here are the Broncos' 2022 opponents

The Broncos will play the NFC West and AFC South under new coaching leadership in 2022.

DENVER — The opponents the Broncos will face in 2022 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in May.

Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2022 to play the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Dates and times have not been announced for the 2022 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced. NFL schedules are typically finalized in May.

Denver Broncos 2022 Opponents

Home

  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Jets
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Houston Texans
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers

Away

  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: AP

