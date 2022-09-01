Here are the Broncos' 2022 opponents

The Broncos will play the NFC West and AFC South under new coaching leadership in 2022.

DENVER — The opponents the Broncos will face in 2022 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in May.

Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2022 to play the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Dates and times have not been announced for the 2022 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced. NFL schedules are typically finalized in May.

Denver Broncos 2022 Opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.