Here are the uniforms the Broncos will be wearing this season

The Broncos will ditch their traditional orange home uniform 3 times this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The uniform schedule for a new era in Broncos Country has just been announced.

The Denver Broncos' primary home orange jersey — the look the team has used since 2012 — will be worn five times in 2022.

The Broncos will wear their alternate blue jerseys again this season for two Sunday Night Football games on 9NEWS: Sunday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

The team's throwback orange jerseys will be worn against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver Broncos 2022 Jersey Schedule

Monday, Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks - white

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m. vs. Houston Texans - traditional orange

Sunday, Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers - navy blue

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders - white

Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts - traditional orange

Monday, Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers - white

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m. vs. New York Jets - traditional orange

Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars in London - white

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Tennessee Titans - white

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders - color rush orange

Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Carolina Panthers - white

Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. at Baltimore Ravens - white

Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs - navy blue

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals - traditional orange

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams - white

Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. at Kansas City Chiefs - white

Jan. 7/8, TBA vs. Los Angeles Chargers - traditional orange

During his introductory press conference last week, new team president Damani Leech said he'll be looking at the Broncos' uniforms.

"I think you've got to try and balance history and tradition, you know, three Super Bowls wearing this uniform," Leech said. "But also understanding that tastes evolve, your customer evolves and connecting with fans and your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on day one, but it's also one of those things that I'll be looking at."

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, navy blue jerseys and lots of striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

"The main thing I've learned in a few weeks is there are a lot of opinions about the uniforms, and I have not formed any conclusions yet," said Greg Penner, Broncos owner and CEO.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.