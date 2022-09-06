x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Denver Broncos

Here are the uniforms the Broncos will be wearing this season

The Broncos will ditch their traditional orange home uniform 3 times this season.

More Videos

DENVER — The uniform schedule for a new era in Broncos Country has just been announced.

The Denver Broncos' primary home orange jersey — the look the team has used since 2012 — will be worn five times in 2022.

The Broncos will wear their alternate blue jerseys again this season for two Sunday Night Football games on 9NEWS: Sunday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

The team's throwback orange jerseys will be worn against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Empower Field at Mile High.

RELATED: Here's what the Broncos' new president said about the team's uniforms

Denver Broncos 2022 Jersey Schedule

  • Monday, Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks - white
  • Sunday, Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m. vs. Houston Texans - traditional orange
  • Sunday, Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers - navy blue 
  • Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders - white 
  • Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts - traditional orange 
  • Monday, Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers - white 
  • Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m. vs. New York Jets - traditional orange 
  • Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars in London - white 
  • BYE WEEK
  • Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Tennessee Titans - white 
  • Sunday, Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders - color rush orange 
  • Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Carolina Panthers - white 
  • Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. at Baltimore Ravens - white 
  • Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs - navy blue
  • Sunday, Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals - traditional orange 
  • Sunday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams - white 
  • Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. at Kansas City Chiefs - white 
  • Jan. 7/8, TBA vs. Los Angeles Chargers - traditional orange 

RELATED: NFL reveals Broncos' 2022 sideline hats

During his introductory press conference last week, new team president Damani Leech said he'll be looking at the Broncos' uniforms.

"I think you've got to try and balance history and tradition, you know, three Super Bowls wearing this uniform," Leech said. "But also understanding that tastes evolve, your customer evolves and connecting with fans and your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on day one, but it's also one of those things that I'll be looking at."

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, navy blue jerseys and lots of striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

"The main thing I've learned in a few weeks is there are a lot of opinions about the uniforms, and I have not formed any conclusions yet," said Greg Penner, Broncos owner and CEO.

RELATED: After 32 years, Broncos purchase land beneath team headquarters

RELATED: Should Russell Wilson and the Broncos be concerned with losses of Patrick, Dulcich?

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out