Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft hat unveiled

The NFL Draft begins April 27 in Kansas City.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The day for which Denver Broncos fans have been waiting has arrived.

The National Football League (NFL) has released the official 2023 draft caps that players will wear at the NFL Draft in April.

The New Era draft hats were unveiled Monday and are ready to ship to your home via the fan gear website Fanatics.

The hats come in fitted, adjustable and flex options in curved or flat-brimmed styles. If you're looking to own the same hats as seen on Broncos draftees, prices range from $37.99 to $45.99 at Fanatics.com.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.

A new owner, new coach, new quarterback and possibly a new stadium. Could it soon be time for the Broncos to update their uniforms?

Denver Broncos president Damani Leech said Tuesday the team is conducting surveys with fan groups on a potential new uniform design.

At the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, Leech said a change to the uniforms could take time. Such a change would not happen this season.

What could happen this season is the Broncos wearing an alternative second helmet for a game or two, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

“It’s something we’re definitely exploring,’’ Leech said Tuesday. “And we do have the possibility of doing it this year, and we’re exploring that as well.”

