These are the teams the Broncos will be playing next season

The Broncos have an extra home game in 2023, with the Packers, Vikings and Commanders among the teams coming to Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The opponents the Denver Broncos will face in 2023 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in May.

Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include New York Jets, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2023 to play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Dates and times have not been announced for the 2023 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced. NFL schedules are typically finalized in May.

Denver Broncos 2023 Opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and end Saturday, April 29.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.