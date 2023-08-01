These are the teams the Broncos will be playing next season

DENVER — The opponents the Denver Broncos will face in 2023 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in May.
Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include New York Jets, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.
The Broncos will head on the road in 2023 to play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Dates and times have not been announced for the 2023 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced. NFL schedules are typically finalized in May.
Denver Broncos 2023 Opponents
Home
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
Away
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Buffalo Bills
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and end Saturday, April 29.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.