Broncos finalize 2023 preseason schedule

The NFL has finalized the days and kickoff times for the Broncos' 3 preseason games.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will play three preseason games in August.

The Broncos announced the full preseason slate Wednesday, featuring two road games and one home contest at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos will open the preseason with back-to-back road games beginning Friday, Aug. 11, in the Phoenix area to face the Arizona Cardinals.

New head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos then travel to California to meet the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 19.

However, fans will still be in the Broncos' stands on Aug. 19 — singer Ed Sheeran will headline a concert at Empower Field at Mile High that night.

Denver will end its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' preseason games will again be televised in the Colorado area by 9NEWS and KTVD Channel 20.

Denver Broncos 2023 preseason schedule

Friday, Aug. 11 - 8 p.m. MT at Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, Aug. 19 - 6:30 p.m. MT at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, Aug. 26 - 7 p.m. MT vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Broncos open the regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos have also announced a new gameday option, the Breckenridge Bourbon Club, will be offered to fans this season at Empower Field at Mile High.

The "premium experience" will feature a new 9,040-square-foot ground-floor space on the east side of the football stadium.

Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will have exclusive access, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking and 100-level stadium bowl seats. The club will receive gameday visits from Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and mascot Miles.

