Broncos vs. 49ers: What to know for Sunday night's game

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.

TV COVERAGE: Sunday, 5 p.m. MDT, 9NEWS, NBC Sports

6:20 p.m. OPENING LINE: 49ers by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

49ers by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 1-1, Broncos 0-2.

49ers 1-1, Broncos 0-2. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 9-7.

49ers lead 9-7. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Broncos, 20-14, Dec. 9, 2018, in Calif.

49ers beat Broncos, 20-14, Dec. 9, 2018, in Calif. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Seahawks 27-7; Broncos beat Texans 16-9.

How to watch

The NBC broadcast of "Sunday Night Football" begins at 5 p.m. Sunday on 9NEWS' channels 9.1 and 9.4. Viewers can watch the game online on the NBC Sports live stream.

Tickets

Some tickets for Sunday's game are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

The first 30,000 fans 21 and older will receive a Bud Light koozie upon entry.

Forecast

Sunday's forecast calls for sunny and mild conditions throughout the day with a high near 76. Skies will clear overnight into Monday with a low around 50.

Game day schedule

12 p.m. - Parking Lot C opens for early tailgating & RV permits

1:45 p.m. - All parking lots open

3:30 p.m. - Mane Street opens

3:30 p.m. - Premium gates open

4:30 p.m. - All gates open

4:20-4:45 p.m. - Gameday Gallup

6:05 p.m. - Pregame entertainment inside stadium

6:25 p.m. - Kickoff

Halftime - Hispanic Heritage Celebration with Artist Revel & DJ Chonz

Parking

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates will open at 12:30 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High does not offer on-site parking purchases. All parking must be reserved in advance of game day at Ticketmaster.com.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

BroncosRide bus service

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium for a third-straight season.

Rail service

RTD will add train cars to light rail service on the E and W Lines, which directly serve Empower Field at Mile High, and to N Line service between Eastlake 124th Station and Union Station.

Bus service

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Rideshare

Empower Field at Mile High has relocated its postgame rideshare pickup location.

Previously at the intersection of Federal & Dick Connor Blvd., the new location is south of the stadium on Eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and Parking Lot M.

Rideshare pickup vehicles will now be able to access the stadium’s pickup location from either North or Southbound Federal Blvd.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

