Broncos notes: Denver adding slot corner K'Waun Williams while Russell Wilson tosses to new receivers

Former 49er Williams fills a void with a 2-year agreement. New QB Wilson posts video of deep completion to Courtland Sutton.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Several Broncos coaches were familiar with San Francisco slot corner K’Waun Williams by coaching against him.

Denver new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon were with the Los Angeles Rams last season when they played three games against the 49ers, including in the playoffs. Williams’ 49ers beat Nathaniel Hackett’s Packers, 13-10 in a playoff game in Green Bay.

Williams had one regular-season interception last year – and it was against Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks in December.

Evero, Hackett, Wilson and now Williams are all Denver Broncos after the team filled a significant need at their slot corner position Tuesday when they reached agreement on a 2-year contract with Williams.

Undrafted out of Pitt in 2014, the 5-foot-9, 185 pound Williams played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, missed the 2016 season because of an ankle injury that required surgery, then played the past five seasons with the 49ers. He is coming off a three-year contract that paid him nearly $9 million. His deal with the Broncos is “up to” $7 million with the key being there are partial guarantees in each year of his deal, according to a source.

Williams, who turns 31 in July, will play the slot in Evero’s Denver defense along outside corners Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby. The Broncos are still looking for another boundary corner, but the slot position was a priority. The Broncos’ primary slot corner last year, oft-injured Bryce Callahan, is a free agent.

Wilson gathers receivers

As 9NEWS reported last week, Wilson was to throw to his new Broncos’ receivers this week at his workout center near San Diego. Wilson went to his Twitter account Tuesday to post a video of him completing a go-route to Courtland Sutton, who made a sliding catch in the end zone.





Shell visit

Free-agent right tackle Brandon Shell had an encouraging visit with the Broncos at team headquarters Tuesday. The former Seahawk passed his physical -- significant after he missed the final five games with a shoulder injury last season.

Broncos’ general manager George Paton, assistant GM Darren Mougey and Hackett were to huddle to discuss the next step for Shell, who was scheduled to fly out of Denver on Tuesday evening.

