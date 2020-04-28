Broncos add veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington

The former Texan and Cowboy appears to be Denver's 6th defensive lineman for their 53-man roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos added a sixth defensive lineman Tuesday by reaching agreement with Christian Covington on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Covington, 26, hails from Vancouver although he has spent most of his adult life in the state of Texas. He played at Rice University in Houston, then was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After four years with the Texans, he played with the Dallas Cowboys last year. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Covington had 3.5 sacks in 2018.

His one-year contract with the Broncos includes $625,000 so the team is planning on him making their final 53-man roster. (First reported by NFL reporter Adam Caplan).

Covington will join a defensive front that also includes veterans Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and recent third-round draft pick McTelvin Agim.

Covington’s signing likely means DeMarcus Walker, a second-round draft pick in 2017, and current defensive lineman Jonathan Harris are underdogs to make the 53-man roster. Walker is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract that is scheduled to pay him a non-guaranteed $1.157 million.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.