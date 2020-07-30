Broncos' Andrew Beck placed on NFL's reserve COVID-19 list

The second-year fullback/tight end figures to quarantine for 10 days.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Andrew Beck became the first Broncos player to be placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

A fullback and tight end, Beck played in all 16 games for the Broncos last season as an undrafted rookie. He drew some attention in game 15 against Detroit when he recorded a rare triple of a rushing attempt (for 3 yards), a reception (for 1 yard) and a pass (for 6 yards) when a fullback pitch to Phillip Lindsay was ruled a forward lateral.

Getting placed on the reserve list doesn’t necessarily mean a player tested positive. It’s also possible a player landed there because he was in contact with a person who did have the virus.

If Beck himself tested positive, he must quarantine for 10 days. If he was asymptomatic, he could return after 5 days if tests negative for the virus twice in a 24-hour period.

If he tested positive and had symptoms, he must quarantine 10 days, have two consecutive virus tests, and go 72 consecutive hours without symptoms. The Broncos full squad will be on the field Monday for a walk through session. Their four-day "ramp-up" practice sessions with helmets will begin either August 12 or 13 with the first padded practice scheduled for August 17.

Beck is the third known Broncos player to be associated with COVID-19. Star outside linebacker Von Miller and safety Kareem Jackson stated they tested positive during the offseason. Both were cleared and would have been tested, along with other Bronco veteran players, Tuesday and Wednesday at the team’s testing building just off its headquarters and weight room facilities.

Nearly 50 players across the league have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, including 15 on Thursday.

