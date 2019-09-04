ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2019 Denver Broncos preseason schedule has been unveiled!

The Broncos will play Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Arizona in the 2019 preseason.

Four of the five preseason games will be broadcast on the networks of 9NEWS.

2019 Denver Broncos Preseason Schedule

Aug 1: vs. Atlanta (Hall of Fame Game)

Aug. 8-11: at Seattle

Aug. 19: vs. San Francisco

Aug. 22-25: at Los Angeles (Rams)

Aug. 29-31: vs. Arizona

The Hall of Fame Game will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame Game will be the first event of the 2019 Pro Bowl Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week where Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former cornerback Champ Bailey are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Game with the Broncos and Falcons will air Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS.

The Broncos are making their fourth all-time appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 2004.

