Broncos announce new exclusive gameday stadium club

DENVER — A new gameday option will be offered to Denver Broncos fans.

The Broncos announced Wednesday the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will make its debut at Empower Field at Mile High this season.

The "premium experience" will feature a new 9,040 square-foot ground-floor space on the east side of the football stadium.

Members of the Breckenridge Bourbon Club will have exclusive access, all-inclusive food and beverage, complimentary parking, and 100-level stadium bowl seats.

The club will receive gameday visits from Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and mascot Miles.

There will also be a personalized drink locker, complimentary grab-and-go snack and drink stations, Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor and Broncos memorabilia.

Club members will also be enrolled in Broncos Plus, an additional rewards program for season ticket members that offers discounts and experiences.

Fans can request to enroll as Breckenridge Bourbon Club members with an online form.

"We’re excited to expand our partnership with Breckenridge Bourbon, as the official Hometown Bourbon of the Broncos, to this new hospitality space," Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Dennis Moore said.

"We look forward to collaborating with Breckenridge Bourbon, a local Colorado favorite, to offer an elevated gameday experience for our fans."

The Broncos open the regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos are progressing on more than $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High.

The construction project, which began after the Broncos' season ended in January, is the single-largest capital improvement in the stadium's 22-year history. The renovation work will make improvements to Empower Field's suites, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store and elevators.

The most visible part of construction is the expansion of the south scoreboard by 70%.

When complete by the start of the NFL season in August, the Broncos' main videoboard will rank as the fourth-largest single scoreboard in an NFL stadium at 72 feet high and 225 feet wide.

