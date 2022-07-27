Denver Broncos bring back Cam Fleming to compete at right tackle

The 9-year veteran started 4 games for the Broncos last season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With veteran Billy Turner not expected to participate in the early part of training camp, the Broncos have re-signed veteran Cam Fleming to compete with Calvin Anderson at right tackle.

Fleming, who played for New England, Dallas and the Giants before signing with the Broncos last year, received a one-year deal. To make room for Fleming on the roster, the Broncos waived undrafted rookie inside linebacker Kadofi Wright.

Turner is beginning camp on the Broncos' physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent following his season with Green Bay. While he is recovering nicely, Turner is expected to stay on PUP another week or two.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Fleming, 29, backed up Bobby Massie at right tackle last season and started four games.

