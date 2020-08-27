Broncos cancel practice Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos cancelled practice on Thursday in a show of solidarity with protests across the nation, sources confirm to 9NEWS.
Practice was scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m., but will not take place Thursday.
The Broncos called a special 8 a.m. team meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest events in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the cancellation of sporting events and protests across the country.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n