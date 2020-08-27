x
Broncos cancel practice Thursday

Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Derrek Tuszka jogs across the empty playing fields before drills at the team's NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Englewood, Colo.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos cancelled practice on Thursday in a show of solidarity with protests across the nation, sources confirm to 9NEWS.

Practice was scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m., but will not take place Thursday.

The Broncos called a special 8 a.m. team meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest events in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the cancellation of sporting events and protests across the country.

