Broncos cancel practice Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos cancelled practice on Thursday in a show of solidarity with protests across the nation, sources confirm to 9NEWS.

Practice was scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m., but will not take place Thursday.

The Broncos called a special 8 a.m. team meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest events in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the cancellation of sporting events and protests across the country.

Confirming Broncos practice is cancelled per sources. Many players staying to continue to meet on social injustice events. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 27, 2020

Clarifying: Broncos called a special 8 am team meeting to discuss the latest events in Kenosha and professional teams boycotts. Imagine there is healthy discussion going on. Practice is scheduled for 9:15 am. Should receive word shortly. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 27, 2020

Broncos meeting/discussion still going on. Regardless of decision practice not likely to start at 9:15 am. Stay tuned. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 27, 2020

