Broncos' no-show count was one of the largest in team history

Large swaths of empty seats greeted the Broncos and Cardinals at kickoff on Sunday.

DENVER — Led by quarterback Brett Rypien and the rushing duo of Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack, the Denver Broncos celebrated a 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

However, the sunny, mid-December game was only sparsely attended.

The Broncos announced a no-show count of 18,423 for the sold-out NFL game.

The team said that while 75,179 tickets were distributed for the game at Empower Field at Mile High, only 56,756 fans actually came through the gates.

The 18,423 no-show count is similar to the size of a full Denver Nuggets home crowd at nearby Ball Arena.

The no-show count of 18,423 was also one of the largest in Broncos history, according to beat reporter Andrew Mason.

Both the Broncos and Cardinals have been eliminated from the NFL postseason.

The Broncos have one home game left at Empower Field this season. The team will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 7 or Jan. 8. Tickets are listed for sale starting at $32 at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets distributed: 75,179

In the house: 56,756

No shows: 18,423 (gulp!)#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 18, 2022

There are A LOT of no shows at the beginning of the #Broncos game. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/HJ7LE8hWMu — Myck Miller (@MyckMiller) December 18, 2022

