Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live game day info

The Broncos visit SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their final road game of the 2020 season.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It's game day in Broncos Country!

After a brutal loss to the Bills at home last weekend, the Denver Broncos head to SoFi Stadium for their final road game of the season.

Now eliminated from the playoffs, quarterback Drew Lock and the Broncos have two games remaining as they begin evaluation for 2021.

The Broncos (5-9) and Chargers (5-9) kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. TV: CBS

CBS Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : DEN: (+152) | LAC: (-180)

DEN: (+152) | LAC: (-180) Spread : DEN: +3 (-102) | LAC: -3 (-120)

DEN: +3 (-102) | LAC: -3 (-120) Total: 50 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

