Broncos vs. Chargers: Game day info, how to watch

The Broncos look to bounce back from a loss last week at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — It's game day, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos (2-4) are back at a warmer Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4).

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is looking to bounce back from last week's game in the snow. Lock has completed just 34.5 percent of his throws on third down.

Lock will start for the 10th time in his career on Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

