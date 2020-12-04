DENVER — Three Denver Broncos cheerleaders aren't wearing capes right now. But they should be.

Some people call the players on the team "heroes," but these are the real heroes.

Gabriela Windey, Alexandria Giannini and Katherine Sierra are all Broncos cheerleaders who are nurses for their full-time jobs. And right now, they're on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windey is an ICU nurse at UCHealth who has been a nurse for seven years and a Broncos cheerleader for four. Giannini is a nurse practitioner of emergency medicine and has also been a nurse for seven year. Last year was her first as a Broncos cheerleader. Sierra is a nurse who has been a cheerleader for four years.

9NEWS recently caught up with Windey and Giannini for virtual chats about the struggles they're facing daily to help keep all of us safe.

Watch the story above and catch it on "OVERTIME" Sunday night at 10:35 on 9NEWS.

