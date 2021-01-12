Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
Are you ready, Broncos Country?
The Denver Broncos will play their biggest game since Super Bowl 50 in January 2016 this Sunday. For the first time in years, the Broncos are playing a meaningful game in the month of December.
The Broncos (6-5) kick-off against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in a nationally-televised game on NBC.
The Broncos currently have an 11-game losing streak to the Chiefs. A victory this Sunday would stamp the Broncos as legit playoff contenders.
Where to watch
NBC will broadcast Sunday Night Football on 9NEWS KUSA-TV in Colorado. Peacock will also livestream the game.
Start time
Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
Odds and Spread
Moneyline: DEN: (+360) | KC: (-460)
Spread: DEN: +10 (-115) | KC: -10 (-105)
Total: 47.5 — Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: DEN: (+10000) | KC: (+700)
