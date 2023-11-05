Broncos sign 15 college free agents

The Broncos have reached agreements with 15 college free agents, including one from Western Colorado University.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed 15 college free agents, it was announced Friday.

The following 15 players signed with the club as college free agents:

Nate Adkins, TE, South Carolina

Seth Benson, ILB, Iowa

Henry Byrd, G, Princeton

Dallas Daniels, WR, Jackson State

Darrious Gaines, CB, Western Colorado

Art Green, CB, Houston

Taylor Grimes, WR, Incarnate Word

Marcus Haynes, OLB, Old Dominion

Thomas Incoom, OLB, Central Michigan

Demontrey Jacobs, T, South Florida

Kris Leach, TE, Kent State

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Youngstown Sate

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

Alex Palczewski, T, Illinois

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Fort Valley State

The Broncos' 2023 schedule was announced Thursday.

The Broncos open the 2023 preseason in Arizona on Aug. 10-12.

The regular season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10, at home at Empower Field at Mile High against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos have four primetime games — against the Chiefs and Bills on the road and against the Vikings and Patriots at home.

