Broncos sign 15 college free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed 15 college free agents, it was announced Friday.
The following 15 players signed with the club as college free agents:
- Nate Adkins, TE, South Carolina
- Seth Benson, ILB, Iowa
- Henry Byrd, G, Princeton
- Dallas Daniels, WR, Jackson State
- Darrious Gaines, CB, Western Colorado
- Art Green, CB, Houston
- Taylor Grimes, WR, Incarnate Word
- Marcus Haynes, OLB, Old Dominion
- Thomas Incoom, OLB, Central Michigan
- Demontrey Jacobs, T, South Florida
- Kris Leach, TE, Kent State
- Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Youngstown Sate
- PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State
- Alex Palczewski, T, Illinois
- Emanuel Wilson, RB, Fort Valley State
The Broncos' 2023 schedule was announced Thursday.
The Broncos open the 2023 preseason in Arizona on Aug. 10-12.
The regular season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10, at home at Empower Field at Mile High against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos have four primetime games — against the Chiefs and Bills on the road and against the Vikings and Patriots at home.
