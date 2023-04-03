Denver Broncos cornerback arrested in Florida

Hicks bonded out of jail after a traffic stop by Hallendale, Fla., police led to a 3rd-degree felony charge for carrying a concealed firearm.

DENVER — Denver Broncos' second-year year cornerback Faion Hicks is out on bond after he was arrested Saturday on three charges filed by police in Hallendale, Florida.

According to court records, the most serious offense was a third-degree felony charged for carrying a concealed firearm.

Hicks appeared to be pulled over by police after he "disobeyed a stop sign." Besides the traffic violation and concealed firearm charge, Hicks was cited for having an expired driver's license of less than four months, according to court records.

Hicks, 25, was the Broncos' seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin last year. He played in two games last year, with all snaps coming on special teams.

