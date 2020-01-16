ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton has been named to the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The second-year Denver Broncos wide receiver replaces DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Sutton, who will join Von Miller as the only Broncos on the AFC roster, is the 10th wide receiver in team history to make the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Sutton led the Broncos with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns in 2019.

Fastest Broncos wide receivers to make their first career Pro Bowl

1. Courtland Sutton, 2019, 2nd season

2. Demaryius Thomas, 2012, 3rd season

Brandon Marshall, 2008, 3rd season

Steve Watson, 1981, 3rd season

5. Emmanuel Sanders, 2014, 5th season

6. Rod Smith, 2000, 6th season

Haven Moses, 1973, 6th season

8. Brandon Lloyd, 2010, 8th season

Ed McCaffrey, 1998, 8th season

Anthony Miller, 1995, 8th season

Courtland Sutton scores a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon defends on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton reacts with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

AP