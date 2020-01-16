ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton has been named to the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The second-year Denver Broncos wide receiver replaces DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, who is unable to participate due to injury.
Sutton, who will join Von Miller as the only Broncos on the AFC roster, is the 10th wide receiver in team history to make the Pro Bowl.
The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Sutton led the Broncos with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns in 2019.
RELATED: Here are the Broncos' 2020 opponents
Fastest Broncos wide receivers to make their first career Pro Bowl
1. Courtland Sutton, 2019, 2nd season
2. Demaryius Thomas, 2012, 3rd season
Brandon Marshall, 2008, 3rd season
Steve Watson, 1981, 3rd season
5. Emmanuel Sanders, 2014, 5th season
6. Rod Smith, 2000, 6th season
Haven Moses, 1973, 6th season
8. Brandon Lloyd, 2010, 8th season
Ed McCaffrey, 1998, 8th season
Anthony Miller, 1995, 8th season
RELATED: Von Miller is Broncos only Pro Bowl selection
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports