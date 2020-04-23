Broncos cut punter Colby Wadman

Wadman's fate was sealed last month when Denver signed free-agent punter Sam Martin to a three-year contract.

No matter how much the NFL expands its rosters, it’s not likely a team would ever carry two punters.

It was no surprise then that the Broncos waived veteran punters Colby Wadman and Trevor Daniel on Thursday, a month after the team signed former Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin to a three-year, $7.05 million contract.

Wadman had been the Broncos’ punter since replacing veteran Marquette King for the last 12 games of the 2018 season. Asked primarily to directional punt and often near midfield following a Broncos’ offense that had a bad habit of stalling in the high red zone area, Wadman ranked 25th in gross punting with a 44.4-yard average last season and 27th in net (39.4). Martin in his seventh NFL season with the Lions ranked 17th in gross punting (45.3) and 11th in net (41.8).

Daniel, who had punted previously for the Houston Texans, signed a futures contract with the Broncos two days after the 2019 season ended.