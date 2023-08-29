Broncos start trimming their roster: Here's who's been cut Tuesday

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis has the latest cuts as the team cuts its roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are making cuts to as they reduce their roster to a mandatory 53 players by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

9NEWS Denver Broncos Insider Mike Klis has the latest updates on the Broncos' roster moves.

Among the cuts Tuesday were tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, running back Tyler Badie, veteran linebacker Aaron Patrick, wide receiver Josh Hammond, defensive tackle Haggai Ndubuisi, nose tackle PJ Mustipher, and tight end Tommy Hudson, according to Klis.

Kendall Hinton, a receiver who had a combined 39 catches the past two years for the Broncos, was among the Broncos' five cuts on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Broncos also waived receivers J.J. Koski and Nick Williams and defensive back Delonte Hood. Veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was released.

Hinton famously filled in at quarterback for the Broncos in a 2020 game against Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints. Hinton was a rookie receiver on the practice squad that year but because he played some quarterback in his early years at Wake Forest, he was picked as an emergency quarterback when the Broncos' four quarterbacks -- Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel and Blake Bortless -- were prevented from playing in the game because of COVID protocols.

Hinton would seem to be a logical practice-squad candidate for the Broncos but don't be surprised if the New York Jets also make a play. Hinton's receivers coach his first three years in Denver was Zach Azzanni who now holds the same position with the Jets. And the Broncos' head coach last year, Nathaniel Hackett, is now the Jets' offensive coordinator. Hinton had a career-best 24 catches for 311 yards in Hackett's system last year.

Prince started the Broncos' first preseason game at right tackle in place of the injured Mike McGlinchey but struggled in that game to the point veteran Cam Fleming and undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski moved ahead of him on the unofficial depth chart.

