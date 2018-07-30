ENGLEWOOD – And on the day before they put on pads, Broncos’ training camp got physical.

During a run play near the goal line here Monday morning, starting left tackle Garett Bolles got popped in the chin so hard, he wound up on all fours stunned for a few seconds, then got a cart ride into the locker room where he was evaluated for a possible concussion/head injury. Bolles was cleared and was back participating in the Broncos' walkthrough practice Monday afternoon at sunny UCHealth Training Center.

"Yeah, I'm good,'' Bolles said as he walked into the locker room following the walkthrough.

The physicality picked up as the Broncos put on shells – half shoulder pads, regular-sized helmets, no leg pads – and there were more man-on-man contact drills.

Bolles’ setback wasn't as serious as it initially seemed.

“I just heard a smack,’’ said nosetackle Domata Peko. “I guess someone put their helmet on and got him. But he’ll be all right, he’s a tough kid. That’s what happens with padded days. You know you have to buckle up your chin strap and be ready to take some hits and our defense were the ones delivering some hits.’’

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall walked into the locker room a few minutes later with a wrist injury that head coach Vance Joseph called “minor.” Indeed, Marshall also participated in the afternoon walkthrough, albeit with a splint around his left wrist.

Brock suffers hamstring pull

Tramaine Brock replaced Bradley Roby at one cornerback spot for the first defensive rep during the morning practice Monday, but suffered a hamstring pull that kept him out of the afternoon walkthrough. His hamstring is considered to be on the "slight" side of pulls. Roby did return with the No. 1 defensive unit after the first team series.

Heuerman out

Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman was held out of practice with a sore knee. Joseph said it was a precaution.

Newly required receiver Corey “Philly” Brown missed his second practice as he is now in the concussion protocol. In a freak accident, Brown was in the Broncos’ weight room Sunday morning when he raised and the back of his head smacked into a barbell or weight bar.

Cornerback Marcus Rios (sore hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring) and receiver Kenny Bell (hamstring) were also held out of practice.

Crowded defensive line room

Along their defensive front, the Broncos have three starting spots and six spots on the 53-man roster. The good problem to have is there are nine defensive lineman with NFL experience: Derek Wolfe, Domata Peko, Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris, Zach Kerr, DeMarcus Walker, Clinton McDonald, DeShawn Williams and Kyle Peko. And a 10th, Caushaud Lyons, spent three weeks on Pittsburgh’s active roster in 2015 although he never played in a game.

There’s a good chance a well-known name will get cut – and the defensive linemen know it.

“Yeah, man, our D-line group is stacked,’’ Domata Peko said. “Coach (Bill Kollar) was telling us yesterday that we have so much talent in our room during preseason that everyone should go showcase because even if you don’t land here, there’s going to be a place for you somewhere on a roster. That’s how much depth we have.’’

Camp observations

- The Broncos did a ton of work in the red zone Monday.

- No. 2 quarterback Paxton Lynch scrambled for a touchdown – on a 7 on 7 drill. Where there’s no pass rush. It doesn't always look pretty for Lynch but he does seem to be outplaying Chad Kelly for the No. 2 quarterback job.

- One of the most entertaining drills of any training camp is the one-on-one, pass rusher versus blocker drill.

Jeff Holland, an undrafted rookie outside linebacker, was involved in two of the most decisive plays.

While going up against veteran right tackle Billy Turner, Holland was manhandled. First, tied up, then tossed to the ground by Turner.

In his next turn against undrafted offensive tackle Leon Johnson, Holland got a big jump off the ball and stunned Johnson with an extended right-armed shiver punch. Johnson was knocked back. The two lined up against each other on the next play and this time Johnson tied up Holland, then gave him a little shove after the whistle.

Holland came back at him and the Broncos nearly had their first fight of camp.

“Just competing,’’ Johnson said.

- Continuing from the OTAs and minicamp sessions in the spring, the Broncos had a few plays called for undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay in the red zone.

