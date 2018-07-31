ENGLEWOOD – It is almost unanimously agreed from those occupying the top floor offices at UCHealth Training Center to those sitting atop the grassy berm overlooking the practice fields that Broncos’ new starting quarterback Case Keenum has been impressive through the first four days of training camp.

His backups, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly, have been less impressive. Most local media might even say they’ve been unimpressive.

It is here where Broncos head coach Vance Joseph disagrees.

“Very solid,’’ Joseph said of Lynch and Kelly’s play. “It’s early. It’s practice. No one’s grading practice – we don’t look at it the way you guys look at it. It’s just practice. We have good plays, we have bad plays. We fix the bad ones and we high five the good ones. We’re not taking stats, we’re not grading guys. We’re just coaching. So, for us we don’t see it that way.’’

Lynch does seem more self-assured in his manner, but his accuracy remains inconsistent and it’s difficult to tell how efficient he is when he takes off and scrambles so much when the defense is told to not hit the quarterback.

Is Joseph comfortable with his backup quarterbacks?

“I am,’’ he said. “I am right now. Paxton is making a lot of strides. The thing for him, he's got to stay on the field and he's got to play. He hasn't played enough to prove that he can or cannot, in my opinion. Once he plays enough and has success and has some failures, then we'll decide if he can play or not. Right now, he needs to play."

Wolfe gets neck scare

A couple plays into the first fully padded practice of training camp, Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was visibly upset after suffering a neck stinger. Not good when nerve damage in his neck area has plagued him the past two years.

He returned to practice, although not in team drills. He should be back at practice Wednesday.

For a few minutes there, Wolfe was so angry, he couldn’t be consoled by anyone, even left guard teammate Ron Leary.

“Wolfe doesn’t listen to too many people,’’ Leary said, smiling. “But I’ve known him for a while, so he listens to me he knows it’s all love coming from me.’’

Bronco Bits

*The most impressive running back Tuesday may have been seventh-round rookie David Williams, who appeared to have two touchdown runs off red-zone carries.

*Joseph said cornerback Tramaine Brock would be out about a week with a “not mild, a medium” hamstring” strain.

*Rookie linebacker Josey Jewell and receiver Kenny Bell missed their fourth consecutive camp practice with hamstring pulls. Tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee), receiver Corey “Philly” Brown (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Rios (hip) also missed practice Tuesday.

*Starting inside linebacker Brandon Marshall participated in positional drills but sat out the team periods because of a sore left wrist.

*Former Broncos’ 1,000-yard running backs Reuben Droughns and Tatum Bell attended practice Tuesday as guests of 1,000-yard offensive lineman Orlando Franklin, who has been around as a radio talk-show host.

*Rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom got his first, first-team reps in the dime package Tuesday.

*Undrafted rookie safety Trey Marshall intercepted Kelly during a 7-on-7 period.

*Keenum threw touchdown passes to tight end Jake Butt and little-known Tim Patrick as the Broncos rotated several receivers with the first unit.

Another Keenum pass to Courtland Sutton appeared to be a touchdown as the rookie receiver made a sensational leaping catch – only to have the back judge ruled it off, saying his back foot was on the line.

*During a special teams’ period Monday, the Broncos’ community development department announced the team will hold Alzheimer’s Awareness Day during the team’s camp practice Saturday. Fighting the disease that has struck not only team owner Pat Bowlen but his wife Annabel has become a central cause for the Broncos.

Fans are encouraged to wear purple for the 9:30 to noon practice Saturday. The team will match any donations.

