KUSA — Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis will not be charged following allegations that he raped a woman at a party in 2013 while he was playing for Georgia Tech.

According to a statement from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia, a “careful and thorough investigation” prompted prosecutors to opt not to go forward with the case.

PREVIOUS | Gotsis attorney: 'D.A. has not decided whether to go forward' with case

Gotsis turned himself in to police on March 7 after a woman reported the 2013 incident on Feb. 1, 2018. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. Gotsis was released on a $50,000 bond and participated in Broncos offseason activities.

“My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case,” DA Paul Howard Jr. wrote in a statement to the media.

PREVIOUS | Broncos player arrested for rape

Gotsis was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft and appeared in 32 games over the past two seasons.

He is under contract with the Broncos through the 2019 season.

PREVIOUS | Broncos Day 9 camp notes: Offense struggles against blitz

© 2018 KUSA-TV