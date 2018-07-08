KUSA – The Broncos’ first depth chart of the 2018 season comes out this morning.

There is at least one mild surprise. According to a player, rookie Bradley Chubb is starting ahead of Shane Ray at right outside linebacker.

Ray had mostly been running with the first team base defense through the first two weeks of training camp, with Chubb lined up with the second team. Chubb was with the No. 1 defense in sub packages.

The idea behind the tweak with the depth chart could be about allowing Ray to flourish as a pure pass rusher in sub packages. The Broncos plan to use all four of their edge rushers: Von Miller, Shaq Barrett, Chubb and Ray. And there will be times when all four are used on the same defensive play in Denver’s speed package.

But with the 275-pound Chubb stout against the run and Ray playing with a brace around his iffy left wrist, it makes sense for the Broncos to start their No. 5 overall draft pick.

The depth chart also lists Devontae Booker as the No. 1 running back, according to the player. The official depth chart will be released later this morning.

