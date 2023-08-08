Broncos' first depth chart has Trautman, not Dulcich, as starting tight end

Jonathan Harris is starting defensive lineman while rookie Mims is top returner.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Greg Dulcich is a superior receiver as a tight end, but the position demands more.

Chris Manhertz is a terrific blocker as a tight end, but the position is most effective when a receiving threat is part of the skill package.

Adam Trautman may not be the receiving threat of Dulcich, or the dominant blocker of Manhertz, but he's pretty good at both receiving and blocking.

Thus, Trautman is listed as the No. 1 tight end on the first depth chart released Wednesday by the Denver Broncos for the 2023 season.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton indicated Monday the initial depth chart is subject to change.

“We have to, so it starts with that,'' Payton said Monday of his first depth chart as Broncos' head coach. "Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil.”

Other notable listings on the Broncos' first depth chart: The starting safety position opposite Justin Simmons has veteran Kareem Jackson OR Caden Sterns. It's been Sterns who has taken the majority of first-team reps during the offseason practices and training camp but Jackson was the starter the previous four years.

Jonathan Harris, a part-time player for the Broncos since 2019, is listed as a starting defensive lineman along with Zach Allen and D.J. Jones. Harris may be listed with the No. 1 defense in part because veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell is on the team's non-football injury list.

Second-round rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is No. 1 at both the kickoff and punt return spots. Montrell Washington, the Broncos' returner last year, is currently No. 2 behind Mims at both kickoff and punt return. Mims is also listed as a No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy while Brandon Johnson is the backup to Courtland Sutton.

Cam Fleming is listed No. 2 at both left tackle behind Garett Bolles and right tackle behind Mike McGlinchey.

At running back, Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are 1-2 as expected, but it's notable that Tyler Badie is No. 3 followed by veteran Tony Jones Jr. at No. 4 and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin is No. 5.

A look at the Broncos' entire depth chart:

Quick Impressions:

*Trautman No 1 TE; Dulcich No 2

*Kareem OR Sterns at starting safety spot opposite Simmons.

Depth chart impressions II:



*Rookie Mims top KO and punt returner

*Fleming No 2 LT behind Bolles and No 2 RT behind McGlinchey

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.