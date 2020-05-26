Broncos employees begin returning to facilities

Employees have started to report back to both Empower Field at Mile High and the UCHealth Training Center.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Welcome back, team employees!

The Denver Broncos posted on their social media platforms Tuesday afternoon showing many team employees returning to work. Employees have begun to report back to both Empower Field at Mile High and the UCHealth Training Center.

Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that teams could begin reopening facilities beginning May 19.

The Broncos, however, took a gradual approach to reopening to ensure safety measure were in place before allowing employees to return.

"With so many employees tied the coaches and players in various roles this was a factor in our decision to not rush our return back to the office," CEO Joe Ellis said in an email distributed to the team’s 250-plus employees.

The Broncos are tentatively planning to open training camp on July 28 or 29 with their first preseason game scheduled for August 15 against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High.