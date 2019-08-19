The Denver Broncos will give away a pair of season tickets for the 2019 season in celebration of the NFL’s centennial season through a social media contest. The contest is now open and runs until Monday, Aug. 26, at 11:59 MDT.

Fans will be challenged to show Broncos Country their fandom through short videos or photos on Twitter and Instagram by using #IAmBroncosCountry and #NFL100.

The winning fan will receive two complimentary season tickets in section 100 for the 2019 season. The judging criteria will be split up into two categories: Passion, enthusiasm and fandom for the Broncos and the NFL (50 pct.), and quality, uniqueness and creativity of the submission (50 pct.)

Entrants must be U.S. residents 18 or older and reside in Colorado. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, Sept. 3, through a Twitter or Instagram direct message.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, click here.

