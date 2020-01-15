ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio fired T.C. McCartney as his quarterbacks coach Wednesday, a league source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Although McCartney was instrumental in his development of Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock in 2019, his dismissal was expected because he was partnered with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who was fired Sunday.

Scangarello and McCartney spent two years together working on Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco before they hired away a year ago by the Broncos.

Pat Shurmur is the Broncos’ new offensive coordinator and he wants to work with a quarterbacks coach he is comfortable with.

RELATED: Broncos sign Pat Shurmur to two-year contract

RELATED: Pat Shurmur spends first day at Broncos headquarters

McCartney, the son of Kristy McCartney and the late University of Colorado quarterback star Sal Aunese, deserves a fair share of credit for how Lock came along in the final five weeks of the season. After spending the first 12 weeks of the season on injured reserve with a thumb injury, Lock posted a 4-1 record and is expected to be the Broncos’ season-opening quarterback in 2020.

Fangio now has two openings on his staff – outside linebackers coach after Brandon Staley left to become the Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.

Shurmur, who was fired as the New York Giants' head coach two weeks ago, is expected to have interest in bringing Giants' quarterback coach/offensive coordinator Mike Shula with him to Denver. However, Shula is currently a candidate to keep his current role with the Giants.

RELATED: Hall of Fame again snubs Broncos great Randy Gradishar

RELATED: Aurora dentist and former LSU quarterback celebrates another national title

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports