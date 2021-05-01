Kendall Hinton among 10 Broncos signed to future contracts

The future contract signees will be added to the Broncos' roster on March 17.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed 10 players to future contracts, the team announced Monday.

The 10 players the Broncos signed to future contracts Monday include tackle Quinn Bailey, receiver Trinity Benson, receiver Fred Brown, defensive back Chris Cooper, fullback Jeremy Cox, running back Damarea Crockett, receiver Kendall Hinton, tight end Jordan Leggett, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo and defensive tackle Deyon Sizer.

All of the future contract signees, including wide receiver and backup quarterback Kendall Hinton, ended the regular season on the team’s practice squad.

The future contract signees will be officially added to the roster at the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 17, according to the Broncos.

> Above video: Coach remembers Kendall Hinton's high school football career

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.