x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Denver Broncos

Kendall Hinton among 10 Broncos signed to future contracts

The future contract signees will be added to the Broncos' roster on March 17.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed 10 players to future contracts, the team announced Monday.

The 10 players the Broncos signed to future contracts Monday include tackle Quinn Bailey, receiver Trinity Benson, receiver Fred Brown, defensive back Chris Cooper, fullback Jeremy Cox, running back Damarea Crockett, receiver Kendall Hinton, tight end Jordan Leggett, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo and defensive tackle Deyon Sizer.

All of the future contract signees, including wide receiver and backup quarterback Kendall Hinton, ended the regular season on the team’s practice squad.

The future contract signees will be officially added to the roster at the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 17, according to the Broncos.

> Above video: Coach remembers Kendall Hinton's high school football career

RELATED: Major Broncos shakeup: Elway moves upstairs, Russell retires, team seeks new GM

RELATED: Simmons contract returns to spotlight

Credit: AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton (2) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

RELATED: With Elway no longer the GM, what about Drew Lock?

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOSSports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.