Kendall Hinton among 10 Broncos signed to future contracts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed 10 players to future contracts, the team announced Monday.
The 10 players the Broncos signed to future contracts Monday include tackle Quinn Bailey, receiver Trinity Benson, receiver Fred Brown, defensive back Chris Cooper, fullback Jeremy Cox, running back Damarea Crockett, receiver Kendall Hinton, tight end Jordan Leggett, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo and defensive tackle Deyon Sizer.
All of the future contract signees, including wide receiver and backup quarterback Kendall Hinton, ended the regular season on the team’s practice squad.
The future contract signees will be officially added to the roster at the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 17, according to the Broncos.
> Above video: Coach remembers Kendall Hinton's high school football career
