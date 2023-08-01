9 players sign future contracts with Denver Broncos

The future contract signees will be added to the Broncos' roster on March 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed nine players to future contracts, the team announced Monday.

The players the Broncos signed to future contracts include veteran wide receiver Victor Bolden and linebacker Wyatt Ray.

The nine future contract signees ended the regular season on the team’s practice squad.

Other players signed include guard Parker Ferguson, cornerbacks Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood and Devon Key, tackle Hunter Thedford, linebacker Ray Wilborn, and running back Tyreik McAllister.

Future contact signees will be officially added to the roster at the start of the league year on Wednesday, March 15, the Broncos said.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, and end Saturday, April 29.

The opponents the Denver Broncos will face in 2023 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in May.

Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include New York Jets, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2023 to play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.